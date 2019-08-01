Netanyahu hints at Syrian strike: 'IDF fighting Iran, Hezbollah in North'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives a briefing from the commander of the 162nd Division during a patrol near the Gaza Strip on March 28, 2019.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alluded to the attack in Syria across the Golan border at a memorial ceremony for Revisionist Zionist leader Vladimir Jabotinsky on Mount Herzl.
After saying that Israel “defends itself all the time,” and sending his good wishes to the IDF soldiers injured early Thursday morning when the IDF killed a terrorist who infiltrated from Gaza, Netanyahu turned to the North.
“On the northern front, we are working against Iran and Hezbollah and you are hearing about it these days,” he said.
“This is the iron wall,” he said, referring to Jabotinsky’s famous 1923 essay – “The Iron Wall” – in which Jabotinsky argued that the Arabs would only accept a Jewish presence in what is today Israel if they realize that they cannot defeat the Jews.
Syria had accused Israel of attacking a Syrian Army position in Tel Bariqa west of Quneitra on the Syrian Golan Heights on Thursday afternoon.
