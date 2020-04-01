Netanyahu: We are still in 'a flood of coronavirus'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Wednesday and said that “the flood of coronavirus is still going strong around the world.”



He spoke about his conversation with Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte and that his Italian counterpart told him that the lesson he can give him is “do the hard things first.”



“We do not fall into the trap of being commonplace,” he said about Israel’s relative success in curbing the COVID-19 virus, “we might plunge,” he warned, mentioning that in New York a man dies every four minutes.