Netanyahu: We opened the skies, we brought in a mountain of money

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at a Likud rally in Hadera on Thursday and said that “we opened the skies” meaning, allowing cheap flights to compete in the Israeli market.



A man in the crowd at this point shouted “50$!” Netanyahu asked him to stand up and repeat it.



He then said that “as our Culture Minister Miri Regev would say, those who fly and reach the heavens must clap,” at this point the audience erupted in wild clapping.



Netanyahu claimed he was warned by so-called experts not to allow Israelis to keep foreign currency because “a mountain of money would vanish” from Israel.



“The mountain moved,” he said, “but it moved here!”