Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in Ramla on Thursday and began his speech by mentioning an ice-cream store called Reviya which used to exist when he was a small boy.



“And now I see Ramla and the change is great,” he said, “towers and highways…we made all these changes, we unlocked all the creative genius of this nation,” he claimed as the audience clapped.



“Everyone shares this success,” he said, “Arabs and Jews…no longer is there the First Israel and the Second Israel.”