Netanyahu: We will not tolerate attacks on our civilians

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained why Israel assassinated senior Islamic Jihad commander Bahaa Abu al-Ata in remarks to the Knesset on Wednesday.



During his address, Netanyahu argued with MKs from the Joint List, who accused him of war crimes.“We will not tolerate attacks on our citizens,” Netanyahu said. “In the last year, we accumulated a mass of these attacks.”



Al-Ata “was ready to carry out more and more terrorists attacks, including in these days. We thwarted him when we were not heading for an escalation, but we will do all that we need to defend our citizens,” the prime minister added.







