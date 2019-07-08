Netanyahu: We will place daycare under Ministry of Education

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that daycare centers in Israel will henceforth be under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, his Facebook profile reported.
“I have just spoken with Education Minister Rafi Peretz and we will transfer the operation of daycare centers to the Ministry of Education,” he said. The nation was shocked when news broke out that a kindergarten teacher was captured on security camera abusing the infants under her care.
Up until now, almost any person could open a day care center and while it is a criminal offense to abuse children the Ministry of Education had no control over them.
