Netanyahu: We're in the midst of a pandemic, and expanding quarantine

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israelis that while it is not openly spoken of as such, the coronavirus epidemic is a global-scale outbreak and it could “possibly be among the worst diseases in this century.”Italy is an advanced nation, he said, and yet is currently shutting down schools and universities in an attempt to prevent further spreading of the virus. “We have it under control,” he said, “also due to you, the people of Israel.”He asked Israelis to avoid handshakes and suggested greeting one another using the Indian greeting of namaste while keeping one’s hand clasped together.