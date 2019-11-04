Netanyahu ally Zohar wins internal Likud vote

Likud elected MK Miki Zohar as its new faction chairman on Monday afternoon.



Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not openly support Zohar or his opponent MK Yoav Kisch, Zohar was seen as Netanyahu’s candidate, because the two have worked closely in the past year.The election took place with a secret ballot, such that there was potential for Zohar to be voted down, but in the end he received 18 votes to Kisch’s 11.



