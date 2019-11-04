Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu ally Zohar wins internal Likud vote

By
November 4, 2019 17:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Likud elected MK Miki Zohar as its new faction chairman on Monday afternoon.

Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not openly support Zohar or his opponent MK Yoav Kisch, Zohar was seen as Netanyahu’s candidate, because the two have worked closely in the past year.The election took place with a secret ballot, such that there was potential for Zohar to be voted down, but in the end he received 18 votes to Kisch’s 11.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 4, 2019
UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have 7-point lead over Labour

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings