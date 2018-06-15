Netanyahu and Putin discuss regional developments and soccer

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone Friday, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's office. The two discussed regional developments, the situation in Syria and the ongoing security coordination between the two countries.



Netanyahu congratulated Putin on the occasion of Russia's National Day, and on the decision to hold the official event at Sergei Court in Jerusalem. Netanyahu also congratulated him on the opening of the World Cup games in Russia.



