Netanyahu arrives in Moscow, meets with Vladimir Putin

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the Kremlin and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.“This visit symbolizes our ties getting even closer,” Netanyahu said, highlighting that Putin was the first international leader he met to discuss the release of the Trump administration’s peace plan after his meetings in Washington. World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem last week and for pardoning Israeli-American jailed 26-year-old Naama Issachar who was released earlier in the day after spending several months in a Russian jail. Putin mentioned that Holocaust ceremony that took place in Jerusalem last week with leaders from around the world was very touching.He also thanked the Israeli leader for the memorial monument honoring the victims of the Leningrad siege that was unveiled in Jerusalem on the same day."The relations between Russia and Israel are stronger than ever," the Russian president added.In the meeting, the two leaders are going to talk about several important bilateral issues."I would like to discuss with you to hear your insights and see how all forces can be work together for security and peace," the prime minister said.Netanyahu also praised the Russian leader for his speech at the