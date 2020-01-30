The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu arrives in Moscow, meets with Vladimir Putin

“This visit symbolizes our ties getting even closer,” Netanyahu said.

By LAHAV HARKOV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 30, 2020 11:49
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, January 30, 2020 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, January 30, 2020
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the Kremlin and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
“This visit symbolizes our ties getting even closer,” Netanyahu said, highlighting that Putin was the first international leader he met to discuss the release of the Trump administration’s peace plan after his meetings in Washington.
"I would like to discuss with you to hear your insights and see how all forces can be work together for security and peace," the prime minister said.
Netanyahu also praised the Russian leader for his speech at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem last week and for pardoning Israeli-American jailed 26-year-old Naama Issachar who was released earlier in the day after spending several months in a Russian jail.
Putin mentioned that Holocaust ceremony that took place in Jerusalem last week with leaders from around the world was very touching.
He also thanked the Israeli leader for the memorial monument honoring the victims of the Leningrad siege that was unveiled in Jerusalem on the same day.
"The relations between Russia and Israel are stronger than ever," the Russian president added.
In the meeting, the two leaders are going to talk about several important bilateral issues.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Russia Vladimir Putin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
5 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by