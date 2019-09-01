Netanyahu asks cabinet to not comment on Lebanon attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked cabinet members to not give any interviews on the subject of the escalation in the north, following Hezbollah's attack on Sunday. Earlier in the day, speaking to the army radio, Minister Yoav Gallant siad he didn't know of any casualties in the events.



