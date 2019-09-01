Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu asks cabinet to not comment on Lebanon attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 1, 2019 18:07
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked cabinet members to not give any interviews on the subject of the escalation in the north, following Hezbollah's attack on Sunday. Earlier in the day, speaking to the army radio, Minister Yoav Gallant siad he didn't know of any casualties in the events.


