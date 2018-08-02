Netanyahu cancels planned trip to Colombia next week, cites Gaza situation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
August 2, 2018 11:55
JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled a trip to Colombia planned for next week due to the situation around the Gaza Strip, an Israeli official said on Thursday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not give further details. Netanyahu was due to travel to the Latin American country from Aug. 6-9.
Tensions have been high in recent weeks along the border between Israel and Gaza, an Islamist-controlled Palestinian territory.
On a visit to the northern border, Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman commented on the situation in the coastal enclave, among others pointing out that Hamas was training children to be terrorist fighters.