Netanyahu challenges Liberman to join government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called upon Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman on Wednesday to enter a unity government and prevent a third election in under a year."Liberman could make a government with us and that is his decision," Netanyahu said as he left for Lisbon. "The country requires a unity government and not unnecessary elections, but if we will be stuck with elections, we will win them."Netanyahu reiterated that he will back the formation of a unity government and blamed the current stalemate on Blue and White, claiming they "have not moved a millimeter."Netanyahu blamed the lack of progress on Blue and White number 2 Yair Lapid "if this doesn't work we will prepare for elections and win them, but I'm making every effort, so we could still find a possibility of a unity government," he said. "I'm open for talks with anyone and meeting with anyone to help this bear fruit."