The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu challenges Liberman to join government

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 11:37
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called upon Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman on Wednesday to enter a unity government and prevent a third election in under a year.
"Liberman could make a government with us and that is his decision," Netanyahu said as he left for Lisbon. "The country requires a unity government and not unnecessary elections, but if we will be stuck with elections, we will win them."Netanyahu reiterated that he will back the formation of a unity government and blamed the current stalemate on Blue and White, claiming they "have not moved a millimeter."
Netanyahu blamed the lack of progress on Blue and White number 2 Yair Lapid "if this doesn't work we will prepare for elections and win them, but I'm making every effort, so we could still find a possibility of a unity government," he said. "I'm open for talks with anyone and meeting with anyone to help this bear fruit."
Police thwarted planned ISIS terror attack in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/04/2019 12:55 PM
A 45-year-old woman dies attempting to board bus in central Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/04/2019 12:33 PM
Iraq states 2020 wheat import goal, says protests not disrupting cargoes
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 11:57 AM
Liberman backs technocratic government
  • By ANNA RAYVA BARSKY/MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/04/2019 11:54 AM
Kremlin says NATO's spending plans confirm its fears about the alliance
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 11:44 AM
Top diplomat in China's govt visits S. Korea after 4-year gap to mend tie
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 10:20 AM
Fiji to postpone sports contests as it battles measles outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 10:15 AM
Six dead in Afghanistan after gun attack on Japanese NGO vehicle
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 10:11 AM
China says U.S bill on Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 10:09 AM
Olympics-'Anti-terrorism drills' conducted ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 10:06 AM
Gideon Sa'ar: In case of third elections the Likud will suffer collapse
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/04/2019 09:01 AM
IDF arrests 15 suspects in the West Bank overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/04/2019 07:52 AM
US says won't speculate on possible China retaliation to Xinjiang bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 07:43 AM
Pope condemns Iraq's 'harsh' crackdown on protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 06:21 AM
China says opposes U.S. House bill on Uighurs
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 04:23 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by