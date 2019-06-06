To appease UTJ members, Netanyahu claims Ohana's appointment is temporary

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A senior member of the United Torah Judaism party said on Thursday in response to the appointment of MK Amir Ohana as justice minister that: "We will not allow Ohana to be permanent justice minister."
After the Likud party boasted that it was the first time a member of the LGBT community would be a senior government minister, UTJ made it clear by saying: "We will not agree to this."Netanyahu responded to the UTJ, claiming that "Ohana will not remain in his position as justice minister after the elections," Hadashot reported.
However, the Likud Spokesperson claimed that "No message was sent to United Torah Judaism."
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>