Netanyahu congratulates Johnson: "victory over antisemitism"

At the first cabinet meeting since the Knesset was dismissed for the upcoming March 2020 election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the time to congratulate the recent victory of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the recent UK election held on , saying that his win was "crushing victory in the fight against antisemitism."The prime minister added that "he looked forward to continuing to work with Boris Johnson in the coming years to continue to strengthen the excellent relationship between Israel and the United Kingdom. This is already evident in the extensive trade relations, in tourism and in many other areas. It is also evident in the security field, in the fight against terrorism, in a way we did not know in previous years. I look forward to continuing [this relationship]."