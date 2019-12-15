The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu congratulates Johnson: "victory over antisemitism"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 13:22
At the first cabinet meeting since the Knesset was dismissed for the upcoming March 2020 election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the time to congratulate the recent victory of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the recent UK election held on , saying that his win was "crushing victory in the fight against antisemitism."
The prime minister added that "he looked forward to continuing to work with Boris Johnson in the coming years to continue to strengthen the excellent relationship between Israel and the United Kingdom. This is already evident in the extensive trade relations, in tourism and in many other areas. It is also evident in the security field, in the fight against terrorism, in a way we did not know in previous years. I look forward to continuing [this relationship]."
Three year old toddler killed in Negev after falling from height
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 01:34 PM
Netanyahu: Combating crime in Arab sector a national goal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 01:23 PM
Netanyahu: "If Hezbollah attacks, Lebanon will pay a heavy price"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 12:51 PM
Naama Issachar's sister: "It's wrong she has been in prison for 8 months"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 12:44 PM
IDF to begin major exercise in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 12:31 PM
Philippines mayor says one child killed in earthquake
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 11:57 AM
US envoy arrives in Sout Korea as North Korea ramps up pressure
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 11:56 AM
Report: Moshe Kahlon will not run for the 23rd Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 10:32 AM
Liberman salutes wounded IDF soldiers in honor of Day of Appreciation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 10:07 AM
IDF detains two in connection with stone throwing in Judea and Samaria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 10:03 AM
171 Palestinians arrested after illegally entering Israeli territory
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 09:23 AM
Four people detained, one arrested, for torching two vehicles
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 09:17 AM
Lebanon: 25 injured in clashes with security forces, Hezbollah and Amal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 09:03 AM
Blue and White party: "There will be no anti-Ultra Orthodox campaign"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 07:48 AM
China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on some U.S. goods
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 06:21 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by