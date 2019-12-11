Likud denies PM mulling preventing election

The Likud denied reports on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering giving up pursuing his immunity in his criminal cases in order to avoid a third round of elections with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

The reports said that Netanyahu was holding rounds of consultations on whether to give up his immunity.in order to call the bluff of Blue and White, who made it a precondition for coalition talks, in order to prove that Gantz was not really willing to form a unity government.

"After doing everything possible to prevent a unity government and trying to form a minority coalition with Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh, Blue and White is trying new political spin," the Likud said. "There are only a number of hours left. If Blue and White agrees to sovereignty over th Jordan Valley and communities in Judea and Samaria, a government could be formed immediately and elections could be avoided."

The new precondition for talks from Likud was not expected to be accepted by Blue and White, whose cockpit of leaders met on Wednesday afternoon in the Knesset cafeteria to plan strategy for the final hours.

If the Likud and Blue and White agreed to form a government together, they would be given 14 days by President Reuven Rivlin to build a coalition.