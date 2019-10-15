Netanyahu flying to Japan for Emperor's coronation ceremony

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be flying to Japan on Saturday for the Emperor's coronation ceremony, Channel 12 reporter Dana Weiss reported on Tuesday morning.



She said that he is expected to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



