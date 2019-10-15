Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu flying to Japan for Emperor's coronation ceremony

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 15, 2019 10:51
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be flying to Japan on Saturday for the Emperor's coronation ceremony, Channel 12 reporter Dana Weiss reported on Tuesday morning.

She said that he is expected to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.


