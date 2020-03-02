Netanyahu gets majority in Knesset on night of his wedding anniversary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 2, 2020 22:24
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah, will be celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary at midnight on Monday night, just hours after exit polls predicted that Netanyahu's bloc had received 60 seats in the 23rd Knesset.
