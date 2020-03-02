The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu gets majority in Knesset on night of his wedding anniversary

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 2, 2020 22:24
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah, will be celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary at midnight on Monday night, just hours after exit polls predicted that Netanyahu's bloc had received 60 seats in the 23rd Knesset.
Florida confirms two coronavirus cases, one had traveled to Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 09:38 PM
Facebook takes down two Middle East-focused fake account networks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 09:32 PM
Prison ballots close, 80% of prisoners voted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/02/2020 09:04 PM
Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 08:55 PM
US says may increase flow of humanitarian aid to Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 07:08 PM
Latvia reports its first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 06:53 PM
Senegal confirms first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 06:42 PM
2 new coronavirus cases in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/02/2020 06:29 PM
Blue and White leaders focus support on Tel Aviv for late voter push
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/02/2020 06:04 PM
Qatar health ministry reports four new cases of coronavirus infection
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 05:48 PM
Tunisia confirms first coronavirus case - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 05:26 PM
UK says four more confirmed cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 04:20 PM
3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in India
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 04:04 PM
Two in northern France die of coronavirus – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 03:52 PM
1501 infected, 66 dead from coronavirus in Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 12:34 PM
