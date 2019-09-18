Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu isn't ruling out a rotation with Gantz

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 18, 2019 20:30
After the political turmoil of the election results, Kan 11 spoke with someone close to the PM who said that a rotation is possible if Gantz removes his demands for Netanyahu to step down. He added it's either this or a new election again.


