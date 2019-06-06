Netanyahu meets with former IAEA deputy director-general

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with former Deputy Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Olli Heinonen, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of the meeting that it's "absolutely clear that Iran is lying, that Iran is continuing to work to obtain a nuclear bomb arsenal."We are committed to stopping it," he said thanking Heinonen for his honest analysis and for your clear conclusions, I thank you for talking about what Iran is doing."
As the meeting commenced, Heinonen thanked Netanyahu "for the courageous effort to expose [the nuclear archive documents] because it provides material for the international community to discuss the issue, and also ways to talk to the Iranians about how to stop it."
