Netanyahu met with Jason Greenblatt to discuss "Deal of the Century"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 20, 2019 13:09
US special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday in Jerusalem, Maariv reported.

Allegedly, Greenblatt attempted to arrange a meeting with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, yet this is denied by the party."Party leader Benny Gantz will be glad to meet any American representative when such a request arrives," a spokesperson for Blue and White said.     

The meeting is meant to share details of the US plan, often called 'Deal of the Century' by US President Donald Trump, to whomever ends up leading the Israeli side of the negotiations should a unity government be created. 

Allegedly, the Trump administration plans on relasing the details of the peace plan before a coalition can be formed.

Another alleged option is that the release of the plan to reach peace between Israel and the Palestinian would in itself be the trigger for a unity government.




September 20, 2019
