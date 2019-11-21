‘Netanyahu must resign from all his Ministerial positions’ – Report

Chanel 12 reporter Amit Segal claimed on Thursday that following the decision by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged corruption and breach of trust Netanyahu will have to effectively hand over all of his ministerial positions immediately.

If true, Netanyahu will no longer be able to serve as Minister of Health, Welfare, Diaspora, and Agriculture.

While Prime Ministers under Israeli law are not obliged to resign if indicted, ministers are.

Never before, in the history of the country, was a serving PM indicted for corruption and breach of trust.