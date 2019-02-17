Netanyahu taps Transport Minister Katz as new foreign minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) sits next to Transportation and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz (L) during a test-run of the new high-speed train between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, near Lod, Israel September 20, 2018.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his decision to name Transport Minister Israel Katz as the new foreign minister on Sunday.
Katz needs to be approved by the cabinet which will convene later on Sunday.
Netanyahu has held the Foreign portfolio since the 2015 election, but the state told the High Court on Thursday that he will relinquish it on Sunday. He had previously said he would appoint a foreign minister at the end of January.
The change comes after the Movement for Quality Government petitioned the court against the number of portfolios the prime minister holds; he has also been defense minister since November, and is health minister, though there is an active Deputy Health Minister, Ya’acov Litzman.
Katz and Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinit were thought to be Netanyahu’s preferred candidates as of November, but he did not appoint either before calling an election for April 9. They were still considered the leading candidates as of Saturday night.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>