Netanyahu taps Transport Minister Katz as new foreign minister

Netanyahu has held the Foreign portfolio since the 2015 election, but the state told the High Court on Thursday that he will relinquish it on Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 17, 2019 10:34
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) sits next to Israel Katz (L)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) sits next to Transportation and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz (L) during a test-run of the new high-speed train between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, near Lod, Israel September 20, 2018. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his decision to name Transport Minister Israel Katz as the new foreign minister on Sunday. 

Katz needs to be approved by the cabinet which will convene later on Sunday. 

Netanyahu has held the Foreign portfolio since the 2015 election, but the state told the High Court on Thursday that he will relinquish it on Sunday. He had previously said he would appoint a foreign minister at the end of January.

The change comes after the Movement for Quality Government petitioned the court against the number of portfolios the prime minister holds; he has also been defense minister since November, and is health minister, though there is an active Deputy Health Minister, Ya’acov Litzman.


Katz and Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinit were thought to be Netanyahu’s preferred candidates as of November, but he did not appoint either before calling an election for April 9. They were still considered the leading candidates as of Saturday night.

