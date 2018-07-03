Netanyahu reiterates commitment to return bodies of fallen Gaza soldiers

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday at a memorial service for the fallen soldiers in Operation Protective Edge four years ago on Mount Herzl, and assured those present that Israel "continues to invest great efforts in bringing back our soldiers - Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin."
"Not everything is being disclosed - and that is a good thing," he said. "This is a commitment that will continue without stopping until they are brought back - and the same applies to Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed."
The prime minister concluded with a message to Gaza, saying: "I would recommend to the leaders of Gaza to choose a truce. If they choose escalation, the price they pay will be unbearable for them."