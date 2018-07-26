Netanyahu rejected a Russian offer to hold summit meeting with Abbas

Breaking news.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a Russian offer to hold a summit meeting with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, Israel's Channel 10 reported Thursday.
The Prime Minister said he will not meet with the PA head until the US Peace Deal is made public.
Netanyahu reportedly explained to the Russians that he not interested in such a meeting until the Trump administration reveals its peace plan.
In the past, US President Donald Trump has referred to the still unpublished plan as "the deal of the century." Egypt and Saudi Arabia have reportedly been involved in its formulation.