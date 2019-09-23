Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu reportedly will get two chances to form government

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 23, 2019 14:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Likud MKs behind closed doors that he thinks President Reuven Rivlin will give him the 1st chance to form a government, then Benny Gantz.

If both fail, Netanyahu will get another chance afterward and succeed.According to another version, what Netanyahu said was whoever gets the mandate third would definitely form a government so better to avoid months of political tension and form a government now.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 23, 2019
Indonesian military says 16 die during unrest in Papuan town

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut