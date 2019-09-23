Netanyahu reportedly will get two chances to form government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Likud MKs behind closed doors that he thinks President Reuven Rivlin will give him the 1st chance to form a government, then Benny Gantz.



If both fail, Netanyahu will get another chance afterward and succeed.According to another version, what Netanyahu said was whoever gets the mandate third would definitely form a government so better to avoid months of political tension and form a government now.





