Netanyahu responds to Erdogan on the Nation-State Law

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's attack on the just passed Nation-State Law Tuesday morning.
"Erdogan massacred Syrians and Kurds and imprisoned tens of thousands of his fellow citizens," Netanyahu said. "The fact that the great 'democrat' Erdoğan attacks the Nation-State Law is the greatest compliment."
"Turkey, under Erdogan, has turned into a dark dictatorship, while Israel adheres strictly to equal rights for all its citizens, both before the law and after," said Netanyahu.