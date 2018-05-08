May 08 2018
Iyar, 23, 5778
Netanyahu says Iran deploying arms in Syria to threaten Israel

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 14:12
NICOSIA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran on Tuesday of deploying "very dangerous weapons" in Syria as part of a campaign to threaten Israel.

Iran, "openly calls, daily, for the destruction, the elimination of Israel from the face of the earth and practices unmitigated aggression against us," Netanyahu told reporters during a visit to Cyprus.

"It is now seeking to plant very dangerous weapons in Syria… for the specific purpose of our destruction."


