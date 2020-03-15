Blue and White: Netanyahu trying to trick us

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s public overtures to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a unity government are a trick intended to prevent Gantz from receiving the mandate to form the government from President Reuven Rivlin, sources in Blue and White said on Sunday.Rivlin will hold consultations with the eight parties that crossed the electoral threshold starting on Sunday morning. He has until Tuesday to give an MK the mandate to form the next government.Sources in Blue and White said the offers from Netanyahu have been coming through the press and his social media and not through negotiations behind the scenes. The sources noted that Blue and White will likely receive 61 recommendations and could get the mandate from Rivlin.Netanyahu issued another statement on Sunday morning calling upon Gantz to join the government, due to the coronavirus pandemic.“To face the national and international emergency situation, we must join forces and form a strong and stable government that can pass a budget and make difficult decisions,” Netanyahu wrote. “I sent a proposal to Gantz and his friends to join an emergency government headed by me.”According to the proposal that Netanyahu said he sent Gantz, the government would last six months and the portfolios would be distributed equally. He would not be able to fire Blue and White ministers and Blue and White would not be able to vote no-confidence in the government.Netanyahu said he was also ready to discuss a unity government with a rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office. But he said that in such a government, he would have to be prime minister the first two years while Gantz served as vice prime minister.After the September election, the rotation considered had Netanyahu only serving as prime minister for five or six months. Speculation had been that because the Likud did better in the March election, Netanyahu could ask to stay in office for a year.Blue and White sources said joining a government led by Netanyahu for two years was a non-starter.Netanyahu also called on Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Labor chairman Amir Peretz to join the government.