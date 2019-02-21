Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Netanyahu speaks against Lapid-Gantz party 'they will rely on Arab parties'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 21, 2019 21:01
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the public on Thursday, making his first comments after Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid’s parties merged and polls predicted their party, 'Blue and White,' to gain 36 Knesset seats.

"Lapid and Gantz will rely on the Arab parties to form their coalition for the Knesset, and create a Palestinian nation right here next to Tell Aviv," Netanyahu said."Israel is a superpower thanks to the policy we have led in the past years," Netanyahu continued. "Lapid and Gantz proved they know nothing about the economy, Lapid was probably the worst Finance Minister in the history of Israel."



Netanyahu also said that the media "will try to convince every one of you that the Left is not really Left."

