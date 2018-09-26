Netanyahu thanks U.S. for 'tremendous' support for Israel

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday praised US President Donald Trump for his support for Israel.
"An excellent meeting with US President Donald Trump. Thank you for your tremendous support of Israel," he wrote on Twitter immediately after his meeting with the American President.
Trump, in the joined press conference, backed a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the first time. The plan for such a solution, he said, should be ready in "two to three to four months."
He also defended Israel's right to respond militarily to threats to its borders on all sides.
"We are with you," Trump emphasized. "We are with Israel one hundred percent."
Michael Wilner contributed to this report.
