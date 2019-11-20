Netanyahu to Gantz: You failed, but not because of Right Wing block

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on social media on Thursday in which he slammed Blue and White leader Benny Gantz saying Gantz did not fail in forming a government because of the Right Wing Block.“You yourselves were willing to give Haredi parties everything if they would sit with you,” he said, “you were also willing to sit in government with terror supporters who get their instructions from the enemies of Israel.”Netanyahu warned that Israel is in conflict with Iran that is forming on various different fronts, and so, “for the safety of Israel…we must form a unity government.”“I am willing to enter tonight to a dialog with you about this,” he told Gantz, “if we work together, we will succeed.”