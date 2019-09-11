Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu to Knesset: 'Are Liberman's people here?'

By
September 11, 2019
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

  Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came into the Knesset for a surprise appearance during the debate on the controversial "cameras bill."

"Are [Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor] Liberman's people here?" Netanyahu asked the Knesset, adding that the cameras bill would easily pass if they were.


