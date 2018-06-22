Netanyahu to Krauthammer: 'We have been like brothers'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote a personal letter to the late Charles Krauthammer upon hearing of his illness on June 10 and was made public on Friday. Netanyahu and his wife Sara expressed their deep sorrow of the passing of writer and political commentator Krauthammer whom they hailed as "among the greatest friends of Israel of all times."



In the letter Netanyahu hailed Krauthammer for "living a life of purpose" and told him that he prays "for a miracle."



Krauthammer had been one of the the most widely read conservative columnists of his generation and won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for his Washington Post columns in 1987.



He died earlier this month from an aggressive form of cancer.





