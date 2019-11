Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a public statement on Thursday evening directed at Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, asking him directly if he will vote against a government with the Joint Arab List."I want to know the truth," he said. "Are you really willing to risk the security of Israel and establish a government that relies on Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh? Enough with these dangerous games. Yes or no?"Netanyahu asked this ahead of his coming meeting with Liberman.