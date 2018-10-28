Netanyahu to Pittsburgh Jewish community: the Jewish state mourns with you

Breaking news.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement to the Jewish community of Pittsburgh, "I want to express our profound condolences to the families of those who were murdered in this horrific attack, and our wishes for a speedy recovery for all the victims."
Netanyahu added that "while these attacks are nothing new in the history of our people, what is new is our ability to fight back against the antisemites. Israel does that every day."
The mass shooting took place at Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh on Saturday. Eleven people were murdered.
The attack was the most deadly antisemitic attack in American history.
