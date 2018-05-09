Netanyahu to Putin: We will stand up to murderous ideologies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and thanked him, saying that the Russian celebrations of Victory Day over Nazi Germany were deeply moving.



"We in Israel do not forget even for a moment the great sacrifice made by the Russian people, nor the sacrifices made by the Red Army to defeat the Nazi monstrosity," said Netanyahu.



The Prime Minister also said that "we do not forget the great lesson about the need to stand up against a murderous ideology in time," adding that it is "unbelievable" that 73 years after the Holocaust Iran "calls for the destruction of another six million Jews."



Netanyahu said he greatly values the opportunity to discuss regional issues with the Russian leader, and hoped that any regional threats will be removed in a responsible manner.



