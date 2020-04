Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the people of Israel on Wednesday he knows the ongoing coronavirus outbreak left many people in a poor financial state and to help, his administration will offer each family a special grant for Passover.



According to Netanyahu, "the money will go straight into the bank account." The grant will be NIS 500 "without any paperwork" per child below the age of 18, and will be limited to four children per family.