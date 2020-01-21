Netanyahu to world leaders: Important they remember where we came from

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated on Tuesday the world leaders who are arriving to honor the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem.
I welcome the leaders from around the world who are coming here, to Jerusalem, to mark with us 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp.— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 21, 2020
It is important that they remember where we came from, and it is important that they see what we have achieved. pic.twitter.com/8kX9ubTejO
“I welcome the leaders from around the world who are coming here, to Jerusalem, to mark with us 75 years to the liberation of Auschwitz,” he said, “it is important they remember where we came from and important they witness where we have arrived at.”Among the world leaders visting the country are Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Australian Governor-General David Hurley. Prince Charles of the UK is also expected to attend.