Netanyahu visits grieving Nahariya family: Your son was a great hero

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Minister of Construction Yifat Shasha Biton visited the grieving family of Nahariya local hero Motti Ben Shabat on Sunday.Ben Shabat died in a flood while attempting to save a family in Nahariya.

The family was trapped in their car and sinking in the water, Ben Shabat jumped in to help them, but was swept by the waves and drowned, the family was later saved by others.



Netanyahu listened to the family talk of Ben Shabat and told the family that “he was a great hero and he will live in your heart always.”