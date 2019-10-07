Netanyahu wishes Putin happy birthday, Putin wishes happy new year

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Russian President Vladimir Putin, who celebrated his 67th birthday on Monday, and wished him a happy birthday.
Putin in turn wished Netanyahu a happy Jewish new year and asked that his wish will be conveyed to the citizens of Israel as well.
