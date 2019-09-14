Netanyahu wrongfully answers number of rockets fired at Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mistakenly answered the question of "How many rockets were launched at Israel during the past year and a half?" during his interview on Channel 13 on Saturday.



The interviewer asked Netanyahu the question, to which he answered "Yes, a few hundreds."The real number was over 1,800 rockets, which were used to question Netanyahu's policy in promising to destroy Hamas.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });