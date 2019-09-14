Netanyahu wrongfully answers number of rockets fired at Israel

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mistakenly answered the question of "How many rockets were launched at Israel during the past year and a half?" during his interview on Channel 13 on Saturday.
The interviewer asked Netanyahu the question, to which he answered "Yes, a few hundreds."The real number was over 1,800 rockets, which were used to question Netanyahu's policy in promising to destroy Hamas.
