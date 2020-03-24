The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Netflix to cut traffic in India by 25% to ease data gridlock

By REUTERS  
MARCH 24, 2020 14:28
Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it would reduce traffic over telecom networks in India by 25% over the next 30 days to ease data congestion as millions stay indoors because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision comes after the streaming giant also reduced traffic on networks in Europe to help internet service providers (ISPs) experiencing a surge in usage.
Indian police enforced lockdowns across large parts of the country, with curfews in some places, as health officials warned that the coronavirus was spreading out of big cities, where it first appeared into the small towns that dot the landscape.
Mobile networks could come under increased pressure as lockdowns to slow the pandemic become stricter and broader.
Alphabet Inc's YouTube and Amazon.com Inc's also joined Netflix to cut picture quality to prevent overload in Europe.
"Given the crisis, we've developed a way to reduce Netflix's traffic on telecommunications networks by 25%, while also maintaining the quality of our service. So consumers should continue to get the quality that comes with their plan," Ken Florance, vice-president of content delivery said in a statement on Tuesday.
The producer of original series such as "The Crown" and "Sex Education," Netflix has over 16 million paying users in the Asia-Pacific region, but have not disclosed subscriber figures for India.
IDF tasked with taking care of elderly during coronavirus outbreak
Second Israeli dies of coronavirus: 67-year-old woman
Terror attack near Deir Abu Mash'al thwarted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 03:31 PM
Palestinian security forces place Hebron under quarantine – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 03:28 PM
Saudi Arabia reports country's first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 02:50 PM
Egypt to extend suspension of flights for two weeks from April 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 02:26 PM
NATO service members arriving in Afghanistan test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 02:19 PM
Sixty-four Ethiopian migrants die in the back of truck in Mozambique
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 02:17 PM
Health workers make up nearly 14% of Spain's coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 02:11 PM
Trump says 'not easy' to get face masks, ventilators to US states
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 01:42 PM
Hotovely becomes 8th quarantined MK
Australia limits numbers at weddings, funerals to curb coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 01:00 PM
Spain reports 6,600 new coronavirus cases overnight, over 500 dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 12:59 PM
Crowds again greet Olympic flame despite virus concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 12:57 PM
UAE airports to suspend all passenger flights as of Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 12:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by