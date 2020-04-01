Netherlands' coronavirus deaths rise by 134, reported cases up 1,019
By REUTERS
APRIL 1, 2020 15:21
The number of deaths in the Netherlands resulting from the new coronavirus has risen by 134 to 1,173, health authorities said on Wednesday.Confirmed cases increased by 1,019 to 13,614, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said.
