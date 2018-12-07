New Deputy Mayor of Haifa: 'I will not honor memorial ceremonies'

Breaking news.
New intended Haifa Deputy Mayor Raja Zaatrah [Hadash] gave an interview to Haifa Radio on Friday in which he stated he would rather forfeit his salary than condemn Hamas, Channel 20 reports.
When discussing the Palestinian memorial day marking the war of 1948 in which Israel was created and the Israeli memorial day honoring IDF soldiers who died serving the nation he claimed he will not take part in any memorial services.
Recently appointed by new Haifa Mayor Dr. Einat Kalisch Rotem, Zaatrah sparked a fierce outcry against his new role when he professed to support Hezbollah, Hamas and protests against the Jewish nature of the state of Israel.
Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri said on Friday he will strike out the intended nomination by Rotem if it is within his power to do so.
