New Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan presents his credentials

The newly-appointed Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek presented his credential to the country’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, the Foreign Ministry announced Monday.According to a statement by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, the two discussed the development of the cooperation in security and energy spheres between the two countries, expressing their satisfaction for what has been achieved and highlighting the need for further cooperation.A former Soviet Republic, Azerbaijan is a secular country whose population is mostly Muslim.