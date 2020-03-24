The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

New Knesset coronavirus committee passes 55-0

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 24, 2020 17:04
The new Knesset coronavirus committee passed 55-0 on Tuesday and will be headed by Ofer Shelah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will now have oversight.
Pentagon: Coronavirus outbreak could continue for months
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 05:18 PM
Police opens 23 cases against coronavirus fake-news spreaders
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 05:08 PM
All of India under 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 04:57 PM
Trump: US citizens will take precautions due to coronavirus when at work
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 04:30 PM
UK citizens face £30 fine for breaking coronavirus instructions
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 04:16 PM
Premature baby does not have novel coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 04:09 PM
Netanyahu to Defense Ministry: Create COVID-19 plan for elderly
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 03:58 PM
Minister Erdan: Food stores will be open during coronavirus quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 03:56 PM
IDF tasked with taking care of elderly during coronavirus outbreak
Second Israeli dies of coronavirus: 67-year-old woman
Terror attack near Deir Abu Mash'al thwarted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 03:31 PM
Palestinian security forces place Hebron under quarantine – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 03:28 PM
Saudi Arabia reports country's first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 02:50 PM
Netflix to cut traffic in India by 25% to ease data gridlock
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 02:28 PM
Egypt to extend suspension of flights for two weeks from April 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 02:26 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by