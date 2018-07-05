New Knesset guidelines to enter Temple Mount: No press, no speeches

Breaking news.
New guidelines released by Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein on Thursday aim to regulate how MKs might visit the holy site of Temple Mount, sacred to both Muslims and Jews.
The new guidelines enforce that Jewish MKs enter the site via Mughrabi Bridge, which is the only path open to non-Muslims who wish to visit Temple Mount. Arab MK's are instructed to enter via Lions' Gate, refereed to in the guidelines by its' Arabic name "Gate of the tribes".
Visits must be announced to the police 24 hours before they are carried out and no speeches or media interviews are allowed during them, even at the gates to the site itself.
It is also forbidden to take part in meetings held in the offices of the Wakf [the Islamic authority that oversees the al-Aksa compound] or to tag along visiting dignitaries, be they from abroad or domestic.
The Mughrabi bridge is called that because it is built on the one surviving house from the old Mughrabi (Moroccan) quarter. Established in 1193 by the second Ayyubid emir of Damascus Al-Afdal ibn Salah ad-Din the quarter was destroyed in 1967 by the State of Israel to create the modern plaza in front of the Western Wall.