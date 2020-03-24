New Right MK: ‘We must obey the court, Civil War if we don’t’

New Right MK Matan Kahana addressed the Knesset on Tuesday and said that the Supreme Court ruling that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein must allow a voting to take place to decide who the next speaker will be must be obeyed.



“Not because it is always right or because it protects democracy,” he said, “because the other option would be a civil war.”



Kahana did say that, in his view, the court should not dictate to the Knesset what to do and a law should be made to “teach the Supreme Court what its function is.” He also supported making a law that would allow Knesset members to vote proposals into law despite the court striking them down if a large majority is in favor of them.