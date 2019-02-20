New Right releases Knesset seat list order

Breaking news.
The New Right, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett new party, released their candidate list and order on Wednesday for the upcoming election.
As the heads of the party Bennett and Shaked are the firsts and second on the list respectively. Matan Kahana was granted the third seat, some suspected would go to MK Shuli Moalem who left Bayit Yehudi with Shaked and Bennett. Moalem received seat number five. The third spot on the list was given to Alona Barkat, owner of Hapoel Beersheba. Former Jerusalem Post columnist, Caroline Glick was given the sixth spot. While these candidates were already announced, this is the first time the New Right released the order of the candidates. This detail is relevant because it will determine which of the New Right members have a shot to receive a seat in the Knesset.
According to polls the party is set to receive between nine and 12 seats in the Knesset. The list released included a picture of the New Right’s top 12 candidates.
